Calcutta HC rejects TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's plea seeking permission to travel abroad for treatment

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday refused to grant immediate relief to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, who had approached the court seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment, LiveLaw reported.

Banerjee reportedly wants to travel abroad for treatment on his eye, which had been previously operated on. The matter was listed before Justice Saugata Bhattacharya. Making the case for Banerjee, his counsel submitted that his plea needed immediate consideration as he required urgent foreign travel for further medical treatment.

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According to media reports, while Banerjee does not have a blanket restriction on his foreign travel, as his name features in several ongoing legal cases and courts have directed him to cooperate with investigations, he sought judicial permission before travelling for his treatment.

Abhishek Banerjee moves Calcutta HC TMC's General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee moved the Calcutta HC on Tuesday and sought temporary relaxation of restrictions on his foreign travel. He filed a petition before a bench of Justice Sougata Bhattacharyya seeking permission for a week's travel abroad, The New Indian Express reported.

According to reports, Banerjee has been subjected to many interrogations by the Central and West Bengal investigating agencies, including alleged signature forgery of the party MLAs in the Assembly, provocative speeches related to the 'DJ' music issue, and the primary teachers' recruitment scam.

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In 2016, Banerjee had suffered an eye injury after a road accident along the Durgapur Expressway in the Hooghly district, and since then he has been under regular treatment. The incident occurred while he was travelling back to Kolkata after attending a party programme in Murshidabad.

Following his accident, he first underwent treatment at several hospitals across the country before seeking advanced medical care abroad.

Also Read | Signature forgery case: Abhishek gets interim protection from coercive action

Abhishek Banerjee faces CID's heat Abhishek Banerjee's decision to move the Calcutta HC reportedly triggered a row in the state, especially since the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has already questioned him for hours for three days since 11 June at its headquarters, Bhabani Bhaban in the city.

TMC's General Secretary was questioned by the CID officials over the "forging" of signatures of party MLAs on the party's choice of leader of opposition (LoP) in the state assembly and the ‘DJ’ music issue. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also grilled him for over 11 hours at the CGO Complex office to explore his alleged connection to the primary teachers’ recruitment scam in the state.

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Political chaos grows within TMC The Calcutta HC's decision to reject Banerjee's plea comes at a turbulent time for the party that has been marred by a series of setbacks. The TMC, which has been the ruling party in Bengal for over 15 years, lost the Assembly elections this year to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured a landslide victory. The internal dissent has now gathered pace, with a section of rebel leaders led by Rittabrata Banerjee openly challenging the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier on Monday, the rebel camp leaders held a convention in New Town and declared a new national working committee that excluded both Mamata Banerjee and her nephew from its structure.

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The rebel faction also named TMC MLA Arup Roy as its chairman, highlighting a deepening organisational rift within the party.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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