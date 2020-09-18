Calcutta HC removes Harsh Vardhan Lodha from 25,000-crore MP Birla empire

Mumbai: Harsh Vardhan Lodha, who has fought for almost a decade to retain control of cement maker Birla Corp. and the MP Birla group companies, will now be removed with immediate effect from all company positions, according to an order from the Calcutta High Court today. The probate court said that Lodha, chairman of the group's flagship firm Birla Corp., has been acting against the interest of Priyamvada Birla’s estate, a person at the court hearing told Mint.

This order is a significant victory for the extended Birla family, which is contesting the legal validity of Priyamvada Birla’s will. The two sides have been locked in a 16-year-old legal battle concerning the will where Priyamvada Birla bequeathed her estate and control of the (now) ₹25,000 crore MP Birla empire to her chartered accountant R.S. Lodha and his second son Harsh Vardhan Lodha.

With the latest high court order, Lodha will be removed as chairman of the group’s flagship company Birla Corp. and as director on the boards of other MP Birla companies, including listed firms Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Birla Cables Ltd and Universal Cables Ltd. In May, a two-judge division bench of the Calcutta High Court had allowed Lodha’s reappointment as director by rotation in some of the group firms mentioned earlier. Lodha was also specifically entitled to a profit-related commission in these firms, which was approved by a special resolution at the companies’ recently-held annual general meetings. The Birla family had challenged this appointment in the Supreme Court soon after, but their petition was dismissed. The apex court redirected the case to the high court.

In Friday’s order, the court said that all majority decisions taken by the court-appointed administrator pendente lite (the APL committee, or a committee of administrators appointed in 2012) will be binding on Lodha and that he will be obliged to implement them. In separate orders in 2019 and 2020, the committee had directed Lodha’s removal from the boards of these companies and had refused to support the payment of any profit-linked remuneration to him, but these decisions were not implemented.

“These directions mean that Harsh Vardhan Lodha immediately ceases to hold all positions in the MP Birla Group including as director in the companies and other positions in the trusts and societies of the MP Birla Group," a statement from the Birla family said. “The court held that since the companies are not parties to the testamentary proceedings, directions cannot be passed against them but the decisions of the committee of administrators shall be implemented by Lodhas, who are plaintiffs in the testamentary proceedings… His stranglehold on the MP Birla group has been brought to an end by the Calcutta High Court."

"The verdict by justice Sahidullah Munshi over reappointment of Harsh Vardhan Lodha as a director of Vindhya Telelinks Ltd and Birla Cable Ltd does not appear to be lawful," said Debanjan Mandal, partner, Fox Mandal, lawyers for Harsh Vardhan Lodha. “Our clients' confidence in the system remains completely unshaken and our clients will challenge the judgement for immediate and long-term relief."





