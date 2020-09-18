Calcutta HC removes Harsh Vardhan Lodha from 25,000-crore MP Birla empire

With the latest high court order, Lodha will be removed as chairman of the group’s flagship company Birla Corp. and as director on the boards of other MP Birla companies, including listed firms Vindhya Telelinks Ltd, Birla Cables Ltd and Universal Cables Ltd. In May, a two-judge division bench of the Calcutta High Court had allowed Lodha’s reappointment as director by rotation in some of the group firms mentioned earlier. Lodha was also specifically entitled to a profit-related commission in these firms, which was approved by a special resolution at the companies’ recently-held annual general meetings. The Birla family had challenged this appointment in the Supreme Court soon after, but their petition was dismissed. The apex court redirected the case to the high court.