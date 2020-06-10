Calcutta HC summons MP Birla firms in legal dispute with Harsh Vardhan Lodha

MUMBAI: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Monday issued a notice to MP Birla group companies--Birla Corporation Ltd, Birla Cables Ltd and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd--to appear before the court in the dispute over the will of late Priyamvada Birla. This is the first time that the companies, whose control lies at the centre of the dispute between the Birla family and Harsha Vardhan Lodha, have been summoned by the high court.

MUMBAI: The Calcutta High Court (HC) on Monday issued a notice to MP Birla group companies--Birla Corporation Ltd, Birla Cables Ltd and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd--to appear before the court in the dispute over the will of late Priyamvada Birla. This is the first time that the companies, whose control lies at the centre of the dispute between the Birla family and Harsha Vardhan Lodha, have been summoned by the high court.

The Birla family has been locked in a 16-year old legal battle with Lodhas over the control of the ₹5,000 crore MP Birla empire. The legal tussle concerns the validity of Priyamvada Birla’s will, which bequeathed her estate to chartered accountant RS Lodha and his son Harsh Vardhan Lodha. The Birla family has contested Lodhas’ control of the estate.

The Birla family has been locked in a 16-year old legal battle with Lodhas over the control of the ₹5,000 crore MP Birla empire. The legal tussle concerns the validity of Priyamvada Birla’s will, which bequeathed her estate to chartered accountant RS Lodha and his son Harsh Vardhan Lodha. The Birla family has contested Lodhas’ control of the estate. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Last month, a two-judge division bench of the Calcutta HC had allowed Lodha’s reappointment as director by rotation in the three group firms mentioned earlier. Lodha is also specifically entitled to a profit-related commission in these firms, which was approved by a special resolution at the annual general meetings. The Birla family challenged this appointment in the Supreme Court (SC) soon after, but their petition was dismissed. The apex court then redirected the case to the high court.

On Monday, the high court directed that the companies themselves appear before it, after they failed to so despite explicit directions in the past from the division bench and the Supreme Court. The case will next be heard on 12 June.