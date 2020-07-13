Calcutta HC to remain closed till July 19 due to COVID-19 scare

KOLKATA : The Calcutta High Court will continue to remain closed till July 19 in view of a rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the city and a new phase of lockdown in containment zones here, Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan said in an administrative order on Monday.

The high court was closed till Monday from Friday last owing to the newly imposed lockdown in the city and for sanitisation of the court buildings in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court was closed till Monday from Friday last owing to the newly imposed lockdown in the city and for sanitisation of the court buildings in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"On account of new phase of lockdown in Kolkata and constant increase in the containment zones and rapid increase of COVID-19 patients in the city of Kolkata and its suburbs, judicial and administrative works of the High Court, Calcutta shall remain suspended till July 19," the order said.

The Chief Justice had earlier suspended judicial and administrative works of the Calcutta High Court from July 10 to 13 on account of the new phase of lockdown in Kolkata declaring considerable part of it as containment zones, according to Registrar General Rai Chattopadhyay.

The high court had reopened its doors for physical hearing of cases on June 11 after a gap of over two and half months as normal functioning was stopped owing to the lockdown.

It had been taking up only very urgent matters through video conference hearings.

