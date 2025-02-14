Calcutta High Court on Friday allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) rally in Burdwan on February 16, setting aside objections of the West Bengal government.

The rally is likely to be attended by the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The RSS had moved the court seeking permission to use the public address system following denial from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

The state police had denied permission on grounds that the use of loudspeakers during the ongoing Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary exams) would cause disturbance to examinees.

However, the petitioner argued that there weren’t any schools nearby the venue of the rally.

Observing that there weren’t any exams scheduled on Sunday, the day of the proposed rally, the court set aside the objection by the West Bengal government.

The high court judge Amrita Sinha gave conditional permission to organisers of the RSS rally, reported PTI.

The court has asked organisers to keep a check on the strength of the attending crowd as well as on the volume of the loudspeakers.

Meanwhile, last week, Mohan Bhagwat met the parents of the medic of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered in August last year

Following a request by the parents, Bhagawat who is on a visit to West Bengal talked to them for some time at a guest house in Rajarhat near Kolkata, where he is staying.

The functionary said that Bhagawat expressed shock after hearing about the brutalities on her and expressed solidarity with the parents.

As the mother told him about their wish to continue fight for justice to the deceased, Bhagawat promised support for the affected family "which is the need of the hour at present," reported PTI quoting a RSS functionary.

A Kolkata court sentenced Sanjay Roy, the sole convict in the case, to life imprisonment till death.