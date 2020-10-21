"We had decided to conduct the rituals in a staggered manner by not allowing more than 20 devotees at a time. Now, with the court directing maintenance of 5-metre distance from smaller marquees and 10 metres from the bigger ones, we need to be clear on how to organise community 'pushpanjali', Ghosh, also an office-bearer of the Shib Mandir Durga Puja, told news agency PTI.