The Calcutta University (CU) has waived off tuition fees for students of all postgraduate courses and two institute-run undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22 due to the ongoing Covid situation, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

Final-year students need not pay their outstanding dues to collect mark sheets or grade sheets of different semester examinations, the institution said in a notification as per the report.

"The University has waived off all fees like Admission fees, Tuition fees and Examination fees of the students (PG and University UG students) for the academic year 2021-2022 for different semesters and it is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the marksheets/grade sheets of different semester examinations," the agency quoted the university as saying in the notice.

