Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Calcutta University waives off tuition fee for session 2021-22

Calcutta University waives off tuition fee for session 2021-22

Premium
Calcutta University (CU) has waived off tuition fees due to Covid
1 min read . 09:35 PM IST Livemint

  • CU: Final-year students need not pay their outstanding dues to collect mark sheets or grade sheets of different semester examinations

The Calcutta University (CU) has waived off tuition fees for students of all postgraduate courses and two institute-run undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22 due to the ongoing Covid situation, news agency ANI reported on Friday. 

The Calcutta University (CU) has waived off tuition fees for students of all postgraduate courses and two institute-run undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2021-22 due to the ongoing Covid situation, news agency ANI reported on Friday. 

Final-year students need not pay their outstanding dues to collect mark sheets or grade sheets of different semester examinations, the institution said in a notification as per the report. 

Final-year students need not pay their outstanding dues to collect mark sheets or grade sheets of different semester examinations, the institution said in a notification as per the report. 

"The University has waived off all fees like Admission fees, Tuition fees and Examination fees of the students (PG and University UG students) for the academic year 2021-2022 for different semesters and it is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the marksheets/grade sheets of different semester examinations," the agency quoted the university as saying in the notice. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"The University has waived off all fees like Admission fees, Tuition fees and Examination fees of the students (PG and University UG students) for the academic year 2021-2022 for different semesters and it is not required for the students to pay fees for collecting the marksheets/grade sheets of different semester examinations," the agency quoted the university as saying in the notice. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!