‘Call drop, poor 4G-5G coverage a concern’

“These are extremely concerning findings and present a quality of service scenario that must be addressed on priority by the regulator and three operators. While consumers may be willing to wait for improvement in 5G services, the 4G service quality needs immediate attention of all the stakeholders," said Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, which shared the findings of its prior surveys on 5G services, pesky calls and SMS, call drops and fixed line issues with the Department of Telecommunications, as well as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai),