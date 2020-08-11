Subscribe
Home >News >India >Call from Facebook helps police in Delhi, Mumbai foil man's suicide bid
Mumbai Police received the information from Facebook's Ireland Office about a chef in Mumbai, who was planning a suicide.

1 min read . 08:58 AM IST ANI

  • Facebook shared details with Delhi Police since phone number linked with the account was registered there
  • Mumbai Police immediately came into action and tracked down the chef with the help of advanced technologies and saved his life

Maharashtra Police saved a man in Mumbai on Saturday as Facebook informed police about suicidal tendencies he showed on the platform. As per Mumbai Police, they received the information from Facebook's Ireland Office about a chef in Mumbai, who was planning a suicide. Mumbai Police immediately came into action and tracked down the chef with the help of advanced technologies and saved his life.

Speaking about the matter, Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (Cyber Cell) in Mumbai said, "Facebook shared details with Delhi Police since phone number linked with the account was registered there."

"A police team went to (his home) in East Delhi. The phone number was of his wife who said that she had a fight with her husband who is in Mumbai. We contacted the man, counselled him, traced his location and averted the suicide bid," she added.

