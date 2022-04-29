Call on minimum LIC public holding soon

Call on minimum LIC public holding soon2 min read . 29 Apr 2022
- According to Sebi’s minimum public shareholding rules, listed entities with a valuation of over ₹1 trillion must have at least 25% public shareholding within five years of listing
The government will begin talks with market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to exempt Life Insurance Corp. (LIC) of India from the minimum public shareholding norms, said Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM).
According to Sebi’s minimum public shareholding rules, listed entities with a valuation of over ₹1 trillion must have at least 25% public shareholding within five years of listing. However, the government will be seeking more time to meet the requirements of divesting its stake further as it may put “undue pressure on the markets".
“We are going with 3.5% now, and if the regulatory requirement of 5% every year has to be met then it will be like doing a mega IPO every year. LIC IPO is an exceptional event, so we will talk to Sebi for relaxing the norms in this case. We have sounded them out," Pandey said on Friday.
According to Pandey, retail investors, employees and policy holders will be able to invest up to ₹2 lakh each, and the categories will be mutually exclusive, indicating that if a retail investor is also an employee and a policy holder, he will be able to invest up to ₹6 lakh in the IPO.
The anchor investors will be finalised before 2 May, and the book size is expected to be around ₹5,600 crore, he added.
The government is expecting to raise ₹21,000 crore at the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹902-949 apiece. On the government’s and LIC’s stake in IDBI Bank, Pandey said the government will decide on the quantum of the stake sale in the lender after the listing. “The structure of the exit will be known after the roadshows and expression of interest will be issued. Management of control will be passed on, but the level of equity will have to be decided," Pandey said.
