‘Call us Indian whiskey, not spirit drink’

“We believe the UK must remove its condition that spirit must be matured for a minimum of three years to be called a whiskey because that effectively rules out the bulk of exports from India and is neither supported by Indian laws nor suitable for Indian climate conditions…In Indian laws there is no such condition of maturation. We call it whiskey as per the Indian (regulatory) norms. We would be happy if it could be called ‘Indian whiskey’. We have even suggested in our meetings that we can call it ‘matured for less than three years’," said Vinod Giri, director general, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).