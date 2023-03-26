Congress party members and party workers are observing a day of Satyagraha in opposition to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of the Parliament following his conviction by a Surat court for alleged remarks he made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in 2019.

During an public address at Rajghat on Sunday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi defended her brother and said that a martyred prime minister's son who has walked thousands of kilometres to unite the cuntry cannot possibly insult India.

Priyanka Gandhi was referring to the fact that Rahul Gandhi is the son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated during an election campaign in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Asking if a martyred prime minister's son can insult the country, Priyanka Gandhi said, "This is an insult to that prime minister who gave his life."

"You have called a martyr's son anti-national, Mir Jafar, insulted his mother in Parliament. The prime minister in Parliament asks why this family does not use the 'Nehru' surname. You insult the entire family and the tradition of Kashmiri Pandits.

"But there is no case against you. You don't get a case or a two-year term and no one disqualifies you. Why?" she asked.

Priyanka Gandhi said till today, they have been insulting "our family and we remained silent but not any more".

"How much will you insult one person?" she said and asked if Lord Ram, who was sent into exile, was a "parivaarwadi".

Priyanka Gandhi was addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat -- the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi -- here to protest against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.

Congress is holding a nationwide protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in the defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.