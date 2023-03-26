'Called martyr's son anti-national, insulted his mother': Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at BJP2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 02:45 PM IST
The Congress General Secretary was addressing a public gathering at Rajghat, as part of Sankalp Satyagraha, being observed by Congress nationwide in protest of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP
Congress party members and party workers are observing a day of Satyagraha in opposition to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Member of the Parliament following his conviction by a Surat court for alleged remarks he made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in 2019.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×