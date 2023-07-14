An unidentified person called the traffic control room of Mumbai police and warned the cops of a 26-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, said an official on Friday, according to PTI reports.

Police received the call on July 12. The caller, who spoke in Urdu, said there would be a terror attack, like the one that took place on November 26, 2008, in Mumbai and that the Uttar Pradesh government will be responsible for it, the police official said.

He informed that Mumbai Police is investigating the threat call and a crime branch team has also been roped in. The call was made through an app, and the police were trying to track down the IP address of the caller, the official said.

Seema Haider, a Pakistani national, recently entered India illegally to marry her lover Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida. The two had become friends while playing the online game PUBG.

The Pakistani woman, around 30, and her Indian partner, around 25, were arrested by the police in connection with her illegal stay in India but were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida last week.

On July 4, both Sachin and Seema confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police, urging the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.

Mumbai Police also received text messages warning of a 26/11-like attack on the city last year. Mumbai police's traffic wing received several text messages on its helpline number, threatening that a "26/11-like" attack will be carried out in the city by six persons and "preparations are on to blow up" the metropolis.

(With PTI inputs)