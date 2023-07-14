Caller warns Mumbai Police of 26/11-like terror attack again if…1 min read 14 Jul 2023, 10:40 AM IST
An unidentified person called Mumbai police warning of a 26/11-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country. Police are investigating the threat.
An unidentified person called the traffic control room of Mumbai police and warned the cops of a 26-like terror attack if Pakistani woman Seema Haider did not return to her country, said an official on Friday, according to PTI reports.
