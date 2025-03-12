Callers asking for money to rectify passports, visa forms? Indian Embassy in US issues advisory on fraud calls

The Indian Embassy in the US issued an advisory on fraud calls on Tuesday. The advisory noted that fraudsters are spoofing Embassy of India telephone lines to make calls aimed at cheating people.

The embassy highlighted that “some of these calls are shown as being from the Embassy telephone numbers (202-939-7000) while others simply use Embassy identity."

Modus operandi “These fraudsters either seek personal information like credit card details etc. or try to extort money from Indian nationals by inter alia claiming that there are errors in their passports, visa forms, immigration forms etc. which could be rectified by paying money, and at the same time warning that the so called errors, if not rectified, could result in deportation of the individual to India or their imprisonment in USA,” the embassy said in an advisory.

It added that in some cases, these fraudsters have also falsely claimed that they received such privileged information from the Embassy or other authorities in India.

"Visa applicants have also received such calls purporting to be from the Embassy,” the advisory read.'

The Indian embassy in the US further confirmed that no officials from the Embassy make any telephone calls seeking personal information from any Indian or foreign nationals.

"In case any additional documentation is required from an existing applicant, it is sought only through email(s) originating from the email domain @mea.gov.in," the embassy said.

Advisory to people The Embassy of India advised the public not to entertain any suspicious telephone calls made in the name of Embassy of India.

"They are also advised not to reveal any personal information or transfer any money in response to such calls. They may bring such matters to the notice of the Embassy at the email ID: cons1.washington[at]mea.gov.in," the embassy said.

