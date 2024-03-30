Calling wife ‘Bhoot’ and ‘Pishach’ not cruelty, abuse in failed marriages: Patna HC
Calling wife ‘Bhoot’ and ‘Pishach’ doesn't tantamount to cruelty, observed Patna High Court in a case. The matter was heard by a single judge bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri
Calling wife “Bhoot" (ghost) and “Pishach" (flesh-eating demon) and use of ‘filthy language’ by husband in a failed marriage doesn't amount to ‘cruelty’, observed the Patna High Court in a case.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message