Calling women 'sweety, baby' not always sexual harassment: Calcutta HC
In a recent judgement, Calcutta High Court noted that terms like 'sweety' or 'baby' may not always amount to sexual harassment. The court emphasized that such expressions, though inappropriate, may not necessarily be sexually coloured.
The Calcutta High Court recently asserted that calling a woman ‘sweety’ or ‘baby’ was not always tantamount to sexual harassment. The observations were made while Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya heard a former Coast Guard trainee's case against her superior. The HC also cited relevant sections of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment committee to underscore its point.