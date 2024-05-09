Active Stocks
Thu May 09 2024 15:59:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.00 -2.44%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,030.15 1.77%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.65 1.14%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 425.20 -3.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 346.00 -2.71%
Business News/ News / India/  Calling women 'sweety, baby' not always sexual harassment: Calcutta HC
BackBack

Calling women 'sweety, baby' not always sexual harassment: Calcutta HC

Livemint

In a recent judgement, Calcutta High Court noted that terms like 'sweety' or 'baby' may not always amount to sexual harassment. The court emphasized that such expressions, though inappropriate, may not necessarily be sexually coloured.

Premium

The Calcutta High Court recently asserted that calling a woman ‘sweety’ or ‘baby’ was not always tantamount to sexual harassment. The observations were made while Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya heard a former Coast Guard trainee's case against her superior. The HC also cited relevant sections of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment committee to underscore its point.

“The use of the expressions 'baby and sweety' has been held by the Internal Complaints Committee itself to be inappropriate. However, it is to be noted that once the petitioner informed the alleged offender about her discomfort in that regard by WhatsApp and otherwise, he never repeated the terms of endearment to address the petitioner. Such expressions may be prevalent in certain social circles and need not always be sexually coloured," the judgement accessed by Bar and Bench explained. 

 

 

The Calcutta High Court recently observed that the use of 'Sweety' and 'Baby' to address women is prevalent in certain social circles and the use of these words do not always have a sexual colour.

In the same judgment, the Court also sounded a note of warning that if the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act) are misused, it could create more glass ceilings for women.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 May 2024, 10:04 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue