Calling women 'sweety, baby' not always sexual harassment: Calcutta HC

The Calcutta High Court recently asserted that calling a woman ‘sweety’ or ‘baby’ was not always tantamount to sexual harassment. The observations were made while Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya heard a former Coast Guard trainee's case against her superior. The HC also cited relevant sections of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment committee to underscore its point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The use of the expressions 'baby and sweety' has been held by the Internal Complaints Committee itself to be inappropriate. However, it is to be noted that once the petitioner informed the alleged offender about her discomfort in that regard by WhatsApp and otherwise, he never repeated the terms of endearment to address the petitioner. Such expressions may be prevalent in certain social circles and need not always be sexually coloured," the judgement accessed by Bar and Bench explained.

The Calcutta High Court recently observed that the use of 'Sweety' and 'Baby' to address women is prevalent in certain social circles and the use of these words do not always have a sexual colour.

In the same judgment, the Court also sounded a note of warning that if the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Woman at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act) are misused, it could create more glass ceilings for women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

