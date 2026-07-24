Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation grow as 'istifa, istifa' echoes in Lok Sabha; Monsoon Session's 1st week lost

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its protests at Jantar Mantar, their calls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resonated inside the Parliament as well on Friday, as Opposition MPs kept raising slogans of 'istifa istifa' in the Lok Sabha which was being chaired by Jagdambika Pal.

Following continued ruckus inside the House, Pal decided to adjourn the Lok Sabha till Monday 11 am, and with this brought to an end the first week's functioning of the Lower House during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Opposition MPs also rushed to the Well of the House despite the Chair's appeals to let the business of the day continue.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why are there calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ Calls for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation stem from protests alleging irregularities related to the NEET examination, where claims of paper leaks have intensified unrest among students and opposition parties. 2 What has been Dharmendra Pradhan's response to the NEET paper leak allegations? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan initially denied any paper leak but later took 'moral responsibility' for irregularities, assuring that investigations are being conducted and emphasizing the government's commitment to discuss the issue in Parliament. 3 How has the Lok Sabha responded to the protests demanding Pradhan's resignation? ⌵ The Lok Sabha faced disruptions, with opposition MPs raising slogans for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, leading to multiple adjournments during the Monsoon Session, including a significant adjournment on the first week of the session. 4 What demands are being made by the protesting students regarding the NEET exams? ⌵ The protesting students are demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for affected families, and accountability for those involved in the alleged paper leaks and related misconduct. 5 What measures is the government considering to address the NEET paper leak issues? ⌵ The government is considering establishing fast-track courts and stricter laws to address paper leaks, as announced by Prime Minister Modi, in response to growing public and student dissatisfaction over the handling of NEET examination irregularities.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Opposition that the government is ready for debate on the NEET paper leak issue, but they should not place any conditions for the same.

Addressing the House amid the protests, Rijiju said, "I have requested KC Venugopal ji once again today, when we are all of the opinion that there should be a discussion on NEET. The PM has assured the nation. Sonam Wangchuk has broken his hunger strike and demanded a discussion. If we do not hold a discussion, it will not send the right message to the country."

"PM Modi has assured that strict law would come on exam paper leak. We have a cabinet meeting at 1 PM, where we will also make a decision about the strict law," Rijiju also said, referring to a video message shared on social media by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The prime minister, however, did not mention anything on Pradhan's sacking in his video.

Rijiju also made an appeal to Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi: "I appeal to Rahul Gandhi to explain that to your MPs. I do not understand why we can't have a good discussion on this on the 5th day of Parliament. Don't put forward a condition," referring to the demands of the Opposition MPs for Pradhan's resignation.

As slogans of 'Istifa' took over the House, Pal decided to adjourn proceedings for the day. The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on Monday, 20 July, and proceedings have repeatedly been disrupted because of protests and demands for Pradhan's resignation.

Rahul Gandhi says his mic was shut Rahul Gandhi also did not get an opportunity to speak on Friday. When he rose to speak, Pal said that the LoP would be given time after ministers table parliamentary documents, but the House had to be adjourned for the day before the latter could speak.

Gandhi, however, spoke to the media in the Parliament House complex, where he claimed that his mike was shut.

"(Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren) Rijiju ji made a statement in Lok Sabha asking Congress MPs to start a discussion. Whenever someone is named, it is normal to ask the person to respond. However, when I rose to reply to Rijiju, I was not allowed to speak, and my mike was shut," Gandhi said, as per PTI.

"I wanted to present the opposition's stand clearly. The students have three demands – corrupt Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has to go; those who beat up students must face action; and the prime minister should apologise to the students.

"These are the three conditions. We are not going to have any conversation, any discussion before Mr Pradhan is sacked," Gandhi added.

Notably, the Question House could not be completed on any of the first five days of the Monsoon Sesssion thus far. The Session ends on 13 August.