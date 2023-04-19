'Calm Down' singer Rema to perform in India. Check dates here

'Calm Down' singer Rema to perform in India. Check dates here2 min read . 05:34 AM IST
- 'Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023' is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh
Song 'Calm Down' famed singer Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, is all set to perform in India.
Song 'Calm Down' famed singer Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, is all set to perform in India.
The upcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer's 2022 debut album, ‘Rave & Roses’. The rapper and singer-songwriter will be performing in India in next month.
The upcoming tour titled 'Rema Calm Down India Tour' is themed after the multi-talented artiste and producer's 2022 debut album, ‘Rave & Roses’. The rapper and singer-songwriter will be performing in India in next month.
Talking about the tour, Rema expressed his excitement and said, "I’m super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023," the 23-year-old musician said in a statement.
Talking about the tour, Rema expressed his excitement and said, "I’m super excited to be visiting India, I've always been fascinated by the cultural landscape of the country and it feels amazing to be finally touring the country. Can't wait to join all my lovely Indian fans in the arenas in May 2023," the 23-year-old musician said in a statement.
'Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023' is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.
'Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023' is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.
Rema will play in multiple Indian cities between 12 and 14 May.
Rema will play in multiple Indian cities between 12 and 14 May.
Nigeria's 'Afro-Rave' warrior, whose 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streams, has released two new singles, 'Holiday' and 'Reason You,' as his first set of music in 2023. The double-release came after he headlined the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.
Nigeria's 'Afro-Rave' warrior, whose 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez has gone platinum with nearly 10 billion total streams, has released two new singles, 'Holiday' and 'Reason You,' as his first set of music in 2023. The double-release came after he headlined the NBA All-Star Game halftime show in Utah with an Afrobeats set.
The 23-year-old music sensation is currently working on a deluxe version of 'Rave & Roses' which he will release later this year.
The 23-year-old music sensation is currently working on a deluxe version of 'Rave & Roses' which he will release later this year.
Anant K Srivastava, founder of Offline Guys, said Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf.
Anant K Srivastava, founder of Offline Guys, said Rema enjoys a massive goodwill in India and is one of the few global artists who enjoys sustained growth and immense popularity on home turf.
"We believe Afro music is here to stay and dominate not just the airwaves and charts but also the live music festival industry. We are looking at capitalising on the Afro music market which remains relatively untapped in the concerts and live events space in India since there is a massive potential for this genre to be on par with the dance music, rock and pop genre," he added.
"We believe Afro music is here to stay and dominate not just the airwaves and charts but also the live music festival industry. We are looking at capitalising on the Afro music market which remains relatively untapped in the concerts and live events space in India since there is a massive potential for this genre to be on par with the dance music, rock and pop genre," he added.
Solomon Sonaiya, founder at Afrodesh, said the Afrobeats movement has a huge market in India.
Solomon Sonaiya, founder at Afrodesh, said the Afrobeats movement has a huge market in India.
"The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India," he added.
"The reception Afrobeats artists receive from India is quite incredible and we would love to explore the region in the coming few years by bringing down some stellar names from the genre to India," he added.