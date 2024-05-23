Cambodia job scam: Rescued from fraudulent employers, 60 Indians return home
Cambodia job scam: The development came in the wake of a human trafficking racket being busted in Andhra's Visakhapatnam recently.
The Indian embassy in Cambodia took to X on Thursday to inform that the "first batch of 60 Indian nationals rescued by Indian Embassy in Cambodia from fraudulent employers" have now returned home. It also thanked the Cambodian authorities for their support. "Always committed to helping Indians abroad," it said.