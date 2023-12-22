Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi met with wrestler Sakshee Malikkh on Friday amid furore over the recent WFI presidential elections. The ace athlete had quit wrestling on Thursday following the election of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aid Sanjay Singh as the Wrestling Federation of India president.

The development also came mere hours after fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia said he would return his Padma Shri award. After announcing to return of India's fourth-highest civilian award, Bajrang Punia tried to enter Kartavya Path. But, he was stopped by the Delhi police as he wanted to visit the Prime Minister's residence to return his Padma Shri award. After failing to reach the PM residence, the Olympic medallist placed the award on the pavement near Kartavya Path in central Delhi on Friday.

Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were part of a protest by wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him.

"As I have said earlier we were fighting for our daughters and sisters. I could not get justice for them. Due to this, I think I do not deserve this honor. I came here to return my award, However, I could not meet with PM because I didn't have an appointment. PM has a busy schedule. So I am putting my award on the letter written to PM. I will not take this medal to my home," Bajrang Punia told reporters.

After the ace wrestler left the medal on the pavement, the police personnel picked up both the letter and the Padma Shri medal. On Thursday, Punia expressed his disappointment and alleged that the government failed to keep the promise to wrestlers made during the protest.

"We are not fighting against the government. The government failed to fulfil its promises and statements. We have already stated that Brij Bhushan is a powerful man and people who work under him are everywhere," Punia said.

Expressing disappointment over the WFI presidential election results, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that the future of wrestling is in the ark. Another prominent face of the wrestler's protest, Sakshee Malikkh, announced to quit the sport after Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh won the WFI presidential elections. She even broke down after announcing her retirement in front of the media.

