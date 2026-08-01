'Came under influence, deeply ashamed': Teenage protester apologises for abusive slogans against PM Modi

The teenager facing legal action over allegedly raising abusive slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest over the NEET paper leak at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, has issued a public apology, saying she was "influenced" by others at the demonstration.

The apology surfaced on social media on Friday, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had chosen to forgive the students accused of hurling abusive remarks at him and appealed to society to guide them rather than seek punitive action.

'I came under their influence' In the video, the teen, who claimed she is 15 years old, said she attended the protest with friends and was influenced by others who were raising abusive slogans against the prime minister.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did the teenage protester apologize for regarding Prime Minister Modi? ⌵ The teenager apologized for raising abusive slogans against Prime Minister Modi during a protest, stating she was influenced by others present and expressing deep shame over her actions. 2 Why did Prime Minister Modi choose to forgive the students involved in the protest? ⌵ Prime Minister Modi stated that young people often make mistakes and deserve opportunities to learn rather than facing punitive actions, urging society to guide them instead. 3 How has the legal case against the teenage protester progressed? ⌵ A Zero FIR was registered against her for raising abusive slogans, and the case has been transferred to the Delhi Police for further investigation. 4 What was the reaction of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to the FIR filed against the protester? ⌵ CJP opposed the FIR, arguing that while abusive language should not be condoned, criminal prosecution could inhibit free speech and suggested that civil remedies like defamation should be pursued instead. 5 Should law enforcement take action against all individuals using abusive language in protests? ⌵ This question has been raised by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who highlighted a perceived double standard regarding punishment for abusive language, particularly questioning why similar actions aren't taken against BJP leaders.

"I had gone... where a protest was taking place. There were several groups there who were abusing Prime Minister Modi. I came under their influence and ended up saying many inappropriate things," she said.

"This is my first and last mistake, and I will never say or post anything like this again. I sincerely apologise to the entire nation. I am deeply ashamed and cannot even lift my eyes. I seek forgiveness from everyone. Please forgive me," she added.

PM Modi says youngsters should get a chance to learn Responding to the controversy in a video message posted on Instagram on Friday, Prime Minister Modi said the country had witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar, where some "misguided youngsters" used abusive language against him and even his late mother.

Rather than calling for strict punishment, Modi said young people often make mistakes and deserve an opportunity to learn from them.

"I want to forgive them," he said, urging society not to drag the students or their families into prolonged legal action. Comparing the episode to a tongue accidentally getting caught between the teeth, he said the youngsters were "our own" and should be counselled rather than ostracised.

FIR transferred to Delhi Police She is facing legal action after a Zero FIR was registered at Noida's Expressway Police Station on July 29 over the alleged slogans raised during the July 23 protest.

The case has since been transferred to Parliament Street Police Station in Delhi, which is investigating the matter.

According to the complaint, her remarks insulted the dignity of the office of the prime minister and were intended to promote hostility and disturb public order. Police have invoked Sections 352, 353(1) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Salon owner claims she used another name Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged about the girl's stay in Noida. Speaking to Aaj Tak, T P Tripathi, owner of a salon in Noida's Sector 135, claimed she had enrolled on May 25 to learn nail art and attended training sessions until June 9.

Tripathi alleged that despite repeated requests, she never submitted her Aadhaar card for identity verification and was eventually asked to stop attending the training.

He further claimed that she had introduced herself as "Mansil" instead of using her real name. However, he said her behaviour at the salon was normal throughout the training period and no complaints had arisen during her visits.

Protest organiser opposes FIR The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which organised the July 23 protest, has objected to the FIR against her.