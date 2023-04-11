Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Cameron Green has received valuable batting advice from none other than Sachin Tendulkar ahead of MI’s match against Delhi Capitals. A video posted by the Indians showed Green discussing with Tendulkar. The Little Master apparently advised him to adjust the face of his bat for different forms of cricket.

Green explained that Tendulkar suggested keeping the bat face slightly closed in red-ball cricket to keep the ball on the ground while opening it up in white-ball cricket to access balls on the off-side.

Although he was purchased by the Ambanis for a whopping ₹18.50 crore at the IPL auction, Green has had a modest start to his campaign in the first two games. However, the Australian all-rounder is not concerned about his price tag and said he would need little time to adjust. Green has been batting at the No. 3 position for MI, and it is unlikely that he will replace either Rohit Sharma or Ishan Kishan at the top.

When asked whether he would like to open the batting given his success on Indian pitches last year, Green said he was content with the No. 3 position and would bat wherever the coach wanted him to.

Green said that he was completely content with batting at number three and that he felt like an opener in that position. He explained that he had the same mindset as when he opened the batting, so he was not worried about batting at any position.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Australia conducted an experiment by asking Green to open the innings alongside Aaron Finch, and the young all-rounder succeeded. Nevertheless, his focus remains on performing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and he must improve his performance in the upcoming matches to give his team a chance to move ahead.