Cameron Green gets Sachin Tendulkar’s valuable advice ahead of DC vs MI match2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Cameron Green must deliver in the upcoming matches to give Mumbai Indians a chance to move ahead.
Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Cameron Green has received valuable batting advice from none other than Sachin Tendulkar ahead of MI’s match against Delhi Capitals. A video posted by the Indians showed Green discussing with Tendulkar. The Little Master apparently advised him to adjust the face of his bat for different forms of cricket.
