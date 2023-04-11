Cameron Green gets Sachin Tendulkar’s valuable advice ahead of DC vs MI match

Although he was purchased by the Ambanis for a whopping ₹18.50 crore at the IPL auction, Green has had a modest start to his campaign in the first two games. However, the Australian all-rounder is not concerned about his price tag and said he would need little time to adjust. Green has been batting at the No. 3 position for MI, and it is unlikely that he will replace either Rohit Sharma or Ishan Kishan at the top.

