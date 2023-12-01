News
Campus gloom at IITs on hiring lull, stagnant salaries
Summary
- HFT and quant firms are ready to roll out crore-plus offers but with very few vacancies
MUMBAI : The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are bracing for a sobering placement season. For the thousands of to-be engineers in the class of 2024, the number of hirings is likely to taper, even while salaries may not fall much.
