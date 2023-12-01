Campus gloom at IITs on hiring lull, stagnant salaries

Global companies are likely to put the squeeze on hiring as well. “We had offered ₹20 lakh, including ₹2 lakh joining bonus last year, but while we picked up 15 engineers last year from the IITs on the first day of campus placements, this year we will recruit barely five. The offers are in the same range and could be marginally lower," said the recruitment head of a leading consulting firm heading for the IITs on Friday.