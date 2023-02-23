Campus recruits in jobs limbo as firms delay onboarding
Many engineering students from the batch of 2022 are seeking jobs in startups they had earlier spurned to take up offers from IT service firms, which have delayed onboarding until May 2023, citing a demand slowdown
MUMBAI : Many engineering students from the batch of 2022 are seeking jobs in startups they had earlier spurned to take up offers from IT service firms, which have delayed onboarding until May 2023, citing a demand slowdown.
