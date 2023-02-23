Campus recruits in jobs limbo as firms delay onboarding

“To facilitate this advantage for you and to better align the start of your career with the most relevant projects, we are rescheduling your employment start date to 22 May 2023," said Infosys in an email to one of the engineering students who was offered a job in March last year. Despite being told initially of an August start date, the computer science graduate faced multiple postponements. In the correspondence in December, Infosys conveyed a further delay, setting the joining date for May.