India is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID cases, triggered by XXB.1.16 subtype of Omicron. With cases doubling in days, WHO technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove has said that ‘the new variant is to watch out for’. Amid such concerns, many are worried whether we are likely to witness a fourth COVID wave and, if yes, do we need a fourth COVID dose.

Do we need a 4th COVID dose?

“The Indian population is well placed with two doses of the primary and one booster. At present, there is no data to show that a fourth dose is needed, Dr Sanjeev Bagai, Chairman of Nephron Clinic, told India Today, adding, “Also, for those who are getting the booster dose now, it is wise to look at the intra-nasal vaccine that gives excellent IGA and resident T-Cell memory immunity for long-term lung protection."

He, however, suggested using bivalent vaccines containing parts of both the original virus strain and the Omicron variant to provide superior protection against COVID.

Despite the rise in cases and concerns about the new variant's ability to evade natural and vaccine-induced immunity, eminent biologist Shekhar Mande stated that boosters for COVID-19 may not be very beneficial due to insufficient scientific evidence. “The scientific evidence on the benefit of boosters is weak," Mande told News18.

However, individuals with weaker immune systems or medical conditions should consult with their healthcare practitioners.

Mande said that “a slightly new variety" was the cause of the increase in coronavirus cases. “Our immunity might be waning, or it might be a vaccine breakthrough mutant. But nonetheless, we will not see as many hospitalisations or deaths as in previous waves," he said, adding that this surge would not resemble the first wave or even the disastrous second wave (Delta).

According to the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, XBB.1.16 has replaced other circulating sub-variants in India and has shown indications of enhanced infectivity and perhaps increased pathogenicity in laboratory tests.

The health ministry has urged states and union territories to use a risk assessment-based strategy to stop and contain the virus.

‘We need to remain alert’

Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that Omicron's sub-variant which is circulating in the country has not led to the increase in hospitalisations and there is no need to worry. "We need to remain alert but there is no need to worry. Currently, the sub-variant of Omicron which is circulating in the country hasn't increased hospitalisations," Mandaviya said.

The COVID cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3.

India's daily positivity rate today was 6.12 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 2.45 per cent.