Can 4th COVID dose avert 4th wave? Experts amid XXB.1.16 surge2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:27 PM IST
- At present, there is no data to show that a fourth dose is needed, an expert suggested
India is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID cases, triggered by XXB.1.16 subtype of Omicron. With cases doubling in days, WHO technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove has said that ‘the new variant is to watch out for’. Amid such concerns, many are worried whether we are likely to witness a fourth COVID wave and, if yes, do we need a fourth COVID dose.
