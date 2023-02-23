Can a centralized regulation help drug quality?

The fine print of the proposal is not out, but it’s likely a step toward centralization of drug regulation in India. Currently, drugs older than four years can be registered in one state and sold in another. The health ministry may be planning a single centralized system for the registration of all kinds of drugs, under the CDSCO. There is already an online CDSCO repository called Sugam, which maintains a database of both approved and under-approval drugs. If all registration were to happen in one place, it will be easier to maintain a Sugam-like registry and use it for quality checks.