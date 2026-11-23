The Kerala High Court has held that a woman does not lose her entitlement to inherit family property under the Indian Succession Act merely by joining a religious order, reported The New Indian Express.

The ruling came in a dispute over compensation awarded for 3.295 acres of land in Muthappanpuzha, Kozhikode, which was acquired by the government.

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On Friday, the court rejected a man's plea seeking to exclude his sister, who is a nun, from receiving a share of the compensation. He had argued that by entering monastic life, she had undergone “civil death” and consequently forfeited her inheritance rights.

The acquired property was originally owned by the father of the petitioner, 66-year-old Jose AM, and his five siblings. Jose approached the Kerala High Court challenging a decision by the Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (Additional District Court-IV), Kozhikode, which ordered the compensation amount of ₹3,74,34,449 to be divided equally among the six children, the report noted.

Arguing against the decision, Jose maintained that his sister had relinquished her worldly life to become a nun and had consequently undergone 'civil death'. On this basis, he claimed she had lost her legal status as an heir and was not entitled to a share in their father's property.

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What court said Referring to a 2017 division bench ruling in Msgr Xavier Chullikkal and Others v. C G Raphel and Others, the court reiterated that joining a religious order does not automatically strip an individual of inheritance rights.

It observed, “The mere fact that one has entered into a religious order and renounced his worldly pleasures would not automatically result in the deprivation of property acquired by way of intestate or testamentary succession.”

The judge also referred to the Supreme Court's 1997 ruling in Molly Joseph v. George Sebastian, which established that statutory provisions enacted by the legislature take precedence over personal laws, customary practices and traditions.

Jose further argued that his other siblings should not be entitled to a share of the solatium, claiming they had moved out of their family home and therefore did not experience the emotional loss associated with the land's acquisition to the same degree as he did.

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The court rejected this contention, stating that living away from their ancestral home did not necessarily sever the siblings' emotional ties to the property.

It also held that Jose's responsibility for managing the jointly owned land did not entitle him to claim the entire solatium amount.

Challenging the single judge's decision, Jose has since filed an appeal. The matter is scheduled to be taken up for admission on Monday by a division bench comprising Justices Devan Ramachandran and Basant Balaji.

Jose also claimed that one of his brothers had given up his share in the ancestral property under a settlement agreement. The court, however, held that the agreement could not be enforced because it had not been registered.

The judge pointed out that under the Registration Act, any instrument that creates or terminates rights in immovable property must be registered to have legal validity.

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While a memorandum that merely records a family settlement already arrived at does not require registration, the document submitted in this case was intended to directly extinguish the brother's ownership rights, the court observed.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X