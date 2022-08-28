Can air pollution cause heart attacks in non-smokers? What new research says

The researchers analysed the associations between the incidence of acute myocardial and average pollutant concentrations on the same day, the previous day, and an average of the three preceding days among all patients according to baseline characteristics and associations between the incidence of acute myocardial and weather parameters were also analysed. Regarding pollution, myocardial infarction was significantly more common on days with high nitric oxide concentrations, with a 1% higher incidence for every 10 ug/m3 increase. Myocardial infarction was also more common when there was a high average PM10 concentration over the three preceding days, with a 4 per cent higher incidence for every 10 ug/m3 increase. The incidence of myocardial infarction in smokers was unaffected by nitric oxide and PM10 concentrations, the report said.