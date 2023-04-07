Can air pollution lower antibody responses to Covid vaccine? See study here

Can air pollution lower antibody responses to Covid vaccine? See study here2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 08:15 AM IST
- The researchers in the study said that exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and black carbon was associated with about a 10 percent decrease in IgM and IgG antibody responses in people without prior infection
A study has analysed that people who were exposed to higher levels of air pollution before the pandemic had lower antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccines.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×