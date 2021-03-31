Can bad banks resolve India’s NPA problem?

The setting up of an ARC is regulated under the SARFAESI Act, 2002. An ARC is required to have a net owned fund of ₹100 crore and maintain a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 15% of its risk-weighted assets. The NPAs are to be transferred to the ARC at a reasonable price backed by an arm’s length principle, that is, at the net book value (asset value minus bank provisioning against the stressed assets). For the bad assets sold to the ARC, the banks will obtain 15% cash, and the balance could be by way of bonds or debentures with a maximum maturity period of six years and security receipts issued by the ARC.