All ears: Just how does AI ‘listen’ to your passwords?
SummaryA research paper has shown how a simple smartphone microphone and linked recordings of users typing on keyboards can correctly detect what they typed. In other words, algorithms can be used to steal our passwords. Mint decodes how such hacks work.
How big a threat are acoustic attacks?
These attacks are not widespread. The method prescribed needs the hacker to be within a few inches of you, or be connected by video conferencing as you type your password. However, the researchers could record a user’s keystrokes on a laptop—in this case, a commonly Apple MacBook—to guess what has been typed with up to 95% accuracy. Deep learning algorithms, a subset of artificial intelligence, makes this possible by learning input data with high efficacy. Security experts say that with AI algorithms becoming more accessible, such attacks hold the potential of becoming a significant threat.