All ears: Just how does AI ‘listen’ to your passwords?

Which tech can enable such attacks?

At the core of such attacks is the ability of deep learning algorithms to “learn" acoustic patterns from recordings, and then guess what is being typed from other recordings. This is unlike the threat posed by large language models and generative AI. This threat is akin to “keylogger" attacks—in which cyber criminals install malware on users’ devices, and use such malware to “log" what users are typing. However, generative AI, according to experts, could benefit from such deep learning algorithms by virtue of the larger data sets—and make the subsequent deep learning algorithms even more accurate.

