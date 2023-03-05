Even before the beginning of Tripura Assembly Elections, it was clear that then CM Manik Saha will continue to be the face of the state if BJP returns to power. However, several news reports are pointing towards a change in decision, as the BJP is mulling over the appointment Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik as new Tripura CM. As there has been no confirmed announcement about the Chief Minister, Pratima Bhoumik is a prime contender to become the first female CM of Tripura.

With this move, BJP must be aiming to send a signal of women empowerment in the state that saw a higher female participation in voting this election.

Who is Pratima Bhoumik, a prime contender of Tripura CM race?

-Pratima Bhoumik is currently serving as the Minister of State Social Justice and Empowerment. In the Tripura Assembly elections, she stood against CPM's Kaushik Chanda, TMC's Habil Mia, Tipra Motha's Amiya Dayal Noatia and two other independent candidates from Dhanpur constituency.

-The Union Minister won the election by defeating the runner up candidate Kaushik Chanda by 3500 votes.

-Pratima Bhowmik was born in a family led by a school teacher. She has three siblings. Earlier, she used to play kho-kho and kabaddi at block, district and state-level events. She also used to accompany her family in farming at Baranarayan in Sonamura.

-A Science graduate from Women's College in Agartala, Pratima was a part of the BJP since 1991.

-It didn't took long for Pratima to progress within the party, as she became the member of the BJP Tripura State Committee within a year of joining the party. She became the head of the Dhanpur Mandal in 1992.

-Later, she also served as the vice president of the Tripura State BJP Mahila Morcha. She also headed the party's state youth wing. Pratima Bhoumik was also appointed as the BJP Pradesh Vice President twice.

-She comes from a family of farmers and is known for her simple lifestyle and down-to-earth nature. People of her community, fondly calls her ‘Didi’.

-In 2018, Pratima Bhoumik was also named as the BJP Tripura General Secretary.After a year, she fought General Assembly elections from the West Tripura constituency and won by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

-With the large victory in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Pratima Bhoumik became the first woman MP from the BJP in Tripura. Not only this, she also became the first Tripura leader to become a Union Minister.

-Pratima Bhoumik remains an active member of social and cultural activities in the state. She is an arch supporter of traditional art and culture of the state. Moreover, she is vocal supporter of women and minority rights in the state.