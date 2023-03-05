Can BJP's Pratima Bhoumik become the first woman CM of Tripura? Who is she?2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 10:53 AM IST
After returning to power in Tripura, the Bhartiya Janata Party might change face of the CM and appoint Pratima Bhoumik as the next Chief Minister of the state. Know all about Pratima Bhoumik
Even before the beginning of Tripura Assembly Elections, it was clear that then CM Manik Saha will continue to be the face of the state if BJP returns to power. However, several news reports are pointing towards a change in decision, as the BJP is mulling over the appointment Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik as new Tripura CM. As there has been no confirmed announcement about the Chief Minister, Pratima Bhoumik is a prime contender to become the first female CM of Tripura.
