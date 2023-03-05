Can BJP's Pratima Bhoumik become the first woman CM of Tripura? Who is she?

Even before the beginning of Tripura Assembly Elections, it was clear that then CM Manik Saha will continue to be the face of the state if BJP returns to power. However, several news reports are pointing towards a change in decision, as the BJP is mulling over the appointment Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik as new Tripura CM. As there has been no confirmed announcement about the Chief Minister, Pratima Bhoumik is a prime contender to become the first female CM of Tripura.

