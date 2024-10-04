Karnataka news: A senior government official said, “We’ve detected harmful, cancer-causing substances in some of the cake samples” collected from Bengaluru bakeries.

The Karnataka government issued a warning after carcinogenic ingredients were found in 12 of 235 samples of cakes tested across the state.

A senior government official was quoted by the Hindustan Times as saying, "We’ve detected harmful, cancer-causing substances in some of the cake samples tested." He said that these additives are strictly regulated under the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 and related food safety regulations from 2011.

The official further warned that bakeries must immediately comply with safety standards or face stringent action.

According to reports, cakes collected from Bengaluru bakeries were tested. These tests confirmed the presence of potentially dangerous substances. Following this, Food Safety Commissioner Srinivas K cautioned bakeries across the state against using unsafe chemicals and additives in their products.

Can cakes cause cancer? The Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department stated earlier that among the 235 cake samples tested, "12 were found to contain artificial colours like Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine". These ingredients were present in amounts that exceeded the prescribed safety limits, the department reportedly said.

"These chemicals, often used to enhance the visual appeal of cakes such as red velvet and black forest, have been linked to cancer and other serious health risks. Overuse of these additives could also have negative impacts on mental and physical health," Hindustan Times reported while citing the Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department's statement.

Bakeries warned Following the tests, the Karnataka government reportedly instructed bakeries to adhere to safety standards and refrain from using artificial colors, including Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine, among others.

According to the Hindu, State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the bakeries and other outlets, samples from which were found to be laced with harmful colouring agents, had been warned to comply with food safety and quality standards.

"The use of such additives is prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products, Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, as they pose serious health risks to consumers," he said.

The minister added that strict action will be initiated against those who do not comply with the rules.