The symptoms of coronavirus infection might persist for a longer period among children, a study has claimed.

However, the study indicated they are less likely than adults to be affected by symptoms.

A recently published UK study found about 4% of young children and teens had symptoms more than a month after getting infected from the Covid-19.

The UK-based study said that fatigue, headaches, loss of smell, coughing, chest pain, and brain fog are among long-term symptoms sometimes found in kids and can occur even after mild infections or no initial symptoms.

Until now, experts have not been able to find answers to what leads to long-term symptoms in children. Some experts believe that the Covid symptoms could reflect organ damage caused by the initial infection. Or it could be a result of the virus and inflammation lingering in the body.

Kids can develop other rare problems after an initial coronavirus infection, including heart inflammation or a condition known as a multisystem inflammatory syndrome. That involves fever and inflammation affecting different body parts, among other possible symptoms. Affected kids generally need to be hospitalised, but most recover.

The surge in Covid-19 delta variant cases has some doctors worrying about the potential for higher numbers of children being at risk for long Covid-19 infection.

Because of the persistent symptoms, the American Academy of Pediatrics has recommended follow-up doctor visits after children recover from an initial coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, in India, the country's drug regulatory body has granted Cadila Healthcare approval to develop the Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 years and above.

This would be the world's first DNA-based vaccine against coronavirus.

Besides, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are presently underway. It is likely to be available by October-end.

Globally, only Pfizer/BioNTech SE is authorised for emergency use in children as young as 12.

Several other countries in the world are vaccinating children from the age of 12, and some are conducting trials in younger kids. Countries such as China, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela have announced they plan to vaccinate younger children.

On the other hand, Cuba on Monday became the first country in the world to vaccinate children from the age of two against Covid-19.

The Cuban vaccines, the first developed in Latin America, have not undergone international, scientific peer review.

They are based on recombinant protein technology -- the same used by the United States' Novavax and France's Sanofi jabs also awaiting WHO approval.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!