Can contest service charge, say lawyers

A service charge is like a “hybrid tip", which was not a standard in the Indian food and beverage industry earlier and came into practice recently, said Sameer Jain, managing partner, PSL, Advocates & Solicitors. “Restaurants are anyway charging 4x or 10x of the food and alcohol charges. It is not necessarily correct that a service charge over and above this is the right of a restaurant. In fact, a customer can contest it any time during the meal and not just prior to it," Jain said. Many customers were under the impression earlier that it was a part of service tax, he said.