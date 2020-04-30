Covid-19 is a public health crisis with immense political and economic ramifications. The previous epidemic that the world saw—the Ebola outbreak in 2014—played a major role in the American midterm elections. A new study shows that the timing and the perceived threat of Ebola were significant factors in the Democratic party losing the elections.

Filipe R. Campante and others in an NBER paper used online activity data from Google Trends and Twitter to measure people’s concern about Ebola and its impact on the 2014 midterm elections. When Guinea and Liberia had reported thousands of Ebola-related deaths, the US had reported only four cases.

Yet, it attracted disproportionate media coverage and public reaction, unlike previous health crises such as SARS and swine flu.

The study finds that the Democratic party faced major setbacks in areas close to Ebola outbreaks and those with heightened online activity on Ebola.

An increase in Ebola concerns was associated with a drop in the party’s vote share and overall voter turnout. This was the case across elections of the House and Senate.

However, this was not the result of an anti-incumbency effect. Survey data from Gallup show that Ebola did not have an impact on the approval ratings of president Barack Obama.

Instead, the Republicans benefited from the situation because they exploited the Ebola fear in their campaign.

They were more likely to mention Ebola in their political advertisements and newsletters than the Democrats. Incorporating Ebola into their anti-immigration, anti-terrorism, and anti-Obama rhetoric amplified the perceived threat, even when the US was comparatively better off than other affected countries. This was crucial in influencing voter choices, the authors find.

Going by this account, covid-19 could be a testing time for governments across the world.

