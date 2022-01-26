"So as a result, the deaths and severity of the disease is definitely been less with Omicron which is first version BA.1 and the second version of Omicron, we don't have yet enough studies to know this. We are hoping it will be like so only from the first version that is not as severe that it does not affect the lungs as much. But we don't know it. We are waiting to see that. We hope that's what it turns out to be the case. But we don't know that's being studied there," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}