Unlike past infectious diseases, covid-19 has killed many more people in richer countries than the populous developing world. However, a new World Bank study suggests that this could change since lower-income countries have a greater number of elderly people, who are more at risk due to the ill-effects of the coronavirus.

Researchers Philip Schellekens and Diego Sourrouille say that as of 23 May, rich countries had about 79% of the global covid-19 deaths despite having just 16% of the population. However, this share could later reduce to 31% if each country’s high-risk elderly population are taken into account, the study says. This means that developing countries could end up accounting for 69% of the deaths.

The estimates are based on the assumption that the infection prevalence is 10% and that the age-wise fatality trends match those observed in China.

Though rich countries are the most affected now due to a higher share of older population, the developing world far exceeds the former in absolute numbers—by a factor of 2.4 for 60-plus population. Thus, the authors say that the world demography contradicts this skewed distribution of the death toll by covid-19.

The already-rising share of the developing world in the global covid-19 toll is an early indication of the shifting burden from rich to poor countries.

Physical distancing measures such as movement restrictions and strict lockdowns may have suppressed the spread of the disease, but when they are lifted, a surge in cases is likely. According to the authors, the pandemic is yet to run its entire course across all age groups, especially the vulnerable elderly population. Thus, the low fatality rates in the developing world are no consolation and leave no room for complacency.

Also read: COVID-19 Mortality in Rich and Poor Countries: A Tale of Two Pandemics?

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via