Can Covid infections lead to insomnia? Read here

Can Covid infections lead to insomnia? Read here2 min read . 07:54 PM IST
Researchers have said that neuropsychiatric symptoms due to Covid can set in up to a couple of weeks after first contracting the virus and worsen over time
Sleep disorders, including insomnia, are one of the lingering symptoms experienced by long Covid patients, according to a new study.
Called “coronasomnia", Covid-induced insomnia may be due to pandemic-related stress, anxiety, depression and other mental health conditions.
“Sleep disorders are one of the most common symptoms for patients who have had Covid-19. They report insomnia, fatigue, brain fog and sometimes we even see circadian rhythm disorders," said sleep medicine specialist Cinthya Pena Orbea, MD.
Researchers have said that neuropsychiatric symptoms due to Covid can set in up to a couple of weeks after first contracting the virus and worsen over time. They can last up to 12 months after beginning treatment.
To treat sleep disorders, doctors often turn to cognitive behavioural therapy, light therapy, melatonin or a mixture of methods to help correct your sleep schedule and improve your sleep hygiene.
Long Covid concerns
Among other major concerns of contracting long Covid, of particular concern are effects on mental health.
Long Covid is the catch-all term for a hydra-headed condition whose symptoms can include brain fog, recurring shortness of breath, pain and fatigue.
It is estimated that roughly long Covid affects as many as 1 in 3 people who recover from Covid-19, although the severity and duration of symptoms vary.
Despite intense investigation, the causes of long Covid are not well understood and treatment largely focuses on helping patients cope with their symptoms as they try to rebalance daily routines.
Lancet study about long Covid
At least half of the people who were admitted to a hospital due to Covid-19 suffer from one or more symptoms two years after the infection, according to a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
The growing evidence shows that a considerable proportion of people who have recovered from Covid-19 have long-term effects on multiple organs and systems.
The study findings indicate that there is an urgent need to explore the pathogenesis of long Covid and develop effective interventions to reduce its risk.
