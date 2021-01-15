'Can Covid vaccine cause infertility?': Health minister Harsh Vardhan busts myths

Ahead of the coronavirus vaccination drive that starts on 16 January, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan took to Twitter to bust some myths surrounding vaccination.

Posting a series of graphics on the microblogging site, the Union Health Minister answered questions on the side-effects of the Covid-19 vaccine and whether it can cause infertility.

On side-effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, Harsh Vardhan said some individuals may have side-effects such as mild fever and pain at the site of injection and body ache. However, these side-effects are temporary and should go away on their own after some time, he added.

Can a person catch Covid-19 from the vaccine?

You cannot contract Covid-19 because you have been inoculated with a vaccine, but it is possible to have caught Covid-19 and not realise you have the symptoms until after your vaccination appointment.

Temporary side effects such as mild fever should not be confused as having contracted Covid-19.

Can the Covid vaccine cause infertility in men or women?

There is no scientific evidence to suggest that the Covid vaccine could cause infertility in either men or women.

Infertility is not known to occur as a result of Covid-19 disease either.

Please trust only official channels of communication of the government to get correct information about Covid-19.

Kindly do not pay heed to such rumours or information from unverified sources.

Nearly three lakh healthcare workers will get vaccine shots at over 3,000 sites across the country on the first day of the massive nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

As India aims to inoculate 30 crore, essential workers, in the first phase of vaccination, the government has purchased 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from SII at the cost of ₹200 per dose, excluding taxes, while 55 lakh doses of Covaxin are being procured from Bharat Biotech India Limited.





