Home >News >India >Can Covid vaccines cause infertility and how safe is it for lactating women?

Can Covid vaccines cause infertility and how safe is it for lactating women?

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker applies a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a vaccination center
1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Livemint

  • All vaccines & their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety & efficacy is assured, the health ministry said

In response to reports raising infertility concerns due to Covid vaccination, the Union Health Ministry clarified that none of the vaccines affect the fertility of men or women, adding that vaccines are authorized and their efficacy is assured.

There have been media reports expressing concerns regarding infertility due to Covid vaccination amongst population of reproductive age and whether it is safe for lactating women, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Therefore, the ministry has clarified in the FAQs posted on the website that none of the available vaccines affects fertility of either men or women, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured.

Furthermore, in order to curb the prevalent myth regarding infertility due to Covid-19 vaccination, the Government of India has clarified that there are no scientific evidences suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women. The vaccines have been found to be safe and effective, it said.

In a recent interview, Dr N. K Arora, Chairperson of COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) has countered these fears and allegations. He said that misinformation was also created during the administering of Polio vaccine in India and abroad that children who are getting the vaccine may face infertility in the future. He assured that all vaccines go through intense scientific researches and none of the vaccines have this sort of side-effect, the ministry said.

