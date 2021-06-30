Can Covid vaccines cause infertility and how safe is it for lactating women?

There have been media reports expressing concerns regarding infertility due to Covid vaccination amongst population of reproductive age and whether it is safe for lactating women, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Therefore, the ministry has clarified in the FAQs posted on the website that none of the available vaccines affects fertility of either men or women, as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects. Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured.

