In what could be a major development, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today said that mixing and matching of Covid vaccines, Covaxin and Covishield showed good results, news agency ANI reported.

"Immunization with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity," revealed the study

Study on mixing & matching of COVID vaccines, Covaxin&Covishield shows better result: ICMR



Immunization with combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity: Study pic.twitter.com/wDVZ6Q2TvU — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Amid, the fear of a third wave and the emergence of the delta plus variant, an earlier study by India's premier health agency had said that Bharat Biotech’s coronavirus vaccine Covaxin is effective against the Delta Plus variant of the SARS CoV2 virus. The study was, however, yet to be peer-reviewed.

Covid-19 vaccines in India

US pharma giant Johnson and Johnson single dose Covid-19 vaccine Janssen became the fifth vaccine to gets Emergency Use Approval(EUA) by the government of India. This will be the fifth Covid-19 vaccine to get approval after Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V and Moderna in India.

India Covid-19 tally

With 39,070 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,34,455, while the death toll climbed to 4,27,862 with 491 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today. The active cases have declined to 4,06,822

Cumulatively 50.68 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive till Sunday morning.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics